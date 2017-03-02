VIDEO: Wild Calif. playoff finish includes a Chris Webber moment and coach ejection

A Southern California basketball playoff game descended into madness in its final moments when a team called a timeout following a missed free throw in the final two seconds, only to be assessed a technical foul because it was out of timeouts, leading to further protestations and technicals for its coach.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego-area school St. Augustine and Foothills Christian were tied 69-69 with 1.9 seconds remaining in the game with St. Augustine at the line for one final free throw. The resulting miss was rebounded by a Foothills Christian player, who swiveled and heaved a buzzer beater down the court.

Unfortunately, officials felt they saw one of his teammates signaling for a timeout, which Foothills Christian did not have remaining in a classic “Chris Webber” moment.

Trigger a furious Foothills coach Brad Leaf, the father of current UCLA standout T.J. Leaf, who sprang off the bench to protest the call, walking after the officials to continue arguing with them. He was assessed a technical foul but continued to argue the call, walking back on to the court to argue a second time, demanding “How could you call that? How could you call that?”, eventually following the official all the way to the other side of the court. That prompted a second technical foul, and an ejection, which the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) San Diego Section has since deemed worth a one-game suspension, which will be served in the 2017-18 season.

One Foothills Christian player, UCLA point guard signee Jaylen Hands, was so upset by his coach’s dismissal that he followed Leaf out of the arena moments later, before St. Augustine had taken the free throws assessed as part of the technical fouls. As it was, the Saints converted just three of the six free throws that came as a result of the three technical fouls, but that was still enough to earn a 72-69 victory and keep the team’s season alive.

“All of a sudden an official said one of our players called a timeout,” Leaf told the Union-Tribune. “I said ‘no we didn’t,’ but honestly there was no way I could tell. My logic is that we heaved the ball at the basket, so our players didn’t hear a timeout call. … I understand there is no replay in high school. I understand it’s not reviewable.”

While Leaf and Foothills officials have been disappointed at the game’s result, they insist they will accept the penalty for the following season, even as they feel that perhaps the current campaign shouldn’t yet be over.