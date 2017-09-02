VIDEO: Wis. RB Julius Davis goes beast mode on long TD run for second straight week

You might recall Menomonee Falls (Wis.) junior running back Julius Davis going beast mode on a 67-yard run last week, one of his four touchdowns in a win over Nathan Hale (West Allis, Wisc.).

Well, Davis wasted no time making a jaw-dropping run once again Friday night, reenacting his Marshawn Lynch “Beastquake” impression from a week ago. On the first play from scrimmage at Milwaukee’s Wauwatosa West, Davis did it again.

Yup, he broke all the (arm) tackles, juked a bit, and then hit the turbo button on his way to an 80-yard touchdown run to open the contest.

Davis’ one-man effort made a major difference, as his team went on to take a hard-fought 20-18 decision.

Football WK 3: Menomonee Falls defeated Wauwatosa West 20-18 #wiaafb — WIAA Score Center (@wiaawiscores) September 2, 2017

What will Davis do next?