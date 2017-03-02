VIDEO: Your miraculous buzzer beater of the day comes from Tennessee

It’s the time of year where there’s a crazy, near earth shattering buzzer beater in the state high school basketball playoffs somewhere nearly every day. On Tuesday night, the miracle arrived in Tennessee.

While it wasn’t a game-winner, Loretto star Ryan Weathers‘ three-quarter court buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter was still a critical shot in the Mustangs’ 67-59 victory against Collinwood, staking Loretto to a 43-37 lead at the end of three quarters. Considering that the final margin of victory was just two points wider than the lead after those three periods, we’d call that a significant bucket.

Of all the Loretto players to connect on a buzzer beater, Weathers might have been the most appropriate. The junior is a lefthanded pitcher and first baseman on his school’s baseball team who has already committed to Vanderbilt, annually on of the NCAA’s national title contenders.

As for Weathers’ basketball future, his long-distance connection helped launch Loretto to the regional finals, where they will face off against Columbia County. Whether the Mustangs will need another bit of divine intervention on Weathers’ part to emerge from that match up remains to be seen.