VIDEO: Youth baseball player Sal Catanzaro goes airborne to avoid tag at home

This is a very impressive baseball play.

Facing a play at the plate in a youth baseball contest, youngster Sal Catanzaro had two choices: He could put his head down, charge ahead and attempt to win a head-on collision play at the plate to score a run, or he could take the literal and figurative high road, attempting to go over the top of the opposing catcher.

Catanzaro chose the high road, and he actually got plenty high enough for it to work out exactly as planned. He elevated completely above the opposing catcher, made the equivalent of a barrel roll in midair, landed on the far batters box, then crawled back in to the plate and scored a clutch run.

Impressive, without question. If Catanzaro finds a way to do that more often, or even ever again, he just might have a future in baseball.