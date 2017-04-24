VIDEO: Zion Williamson breaks ankles and then hits three-pointer

Zion Williamson’s highlights won’t stop just because the high school season is over and he’s on the adidas Gauntlet circuit.

Courtesy of HoopJourney, Williamson, playing for SC Supreme, hits the killer crossover that makes the defender fall and then steps back and hits the three-pointer.

SC Supreme is a new team on the circuit this year. The tour began over the weekend in Fort Worth.

It was one of several big plays on the weekend for Williamson as SC Supreme went 2-2 on the weekend. One of those losses came to Romeo Langford and Twenty Two Vision.

In that duel between top five players in the Class of 2018, Williamson had 26 points and seven rebounds and Langford had 28 points, four rebounds and four assists.