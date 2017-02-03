VIDEO: Zion Williamson drops 45, throws down two thunderous dunks in 30-second span

Spartanburg Day (S.C.) didn’t get much of a challenge Tuesday from Greenwood (S.C.) Christian, winning 87-15. Zion Williamson, of course, was the main attraction, and he did not disappoint.

Williamson finished with 45 points and 20 boards against an entirely overmatched Greenwood squad.

“The first play of the game, we already knew what was coming,” Greenwood coach Joshua Chiles told the Index-Journal. “We had a double-team on him simply so they couldn’t throw the lob, because when he dunks it erupts.

“He dunks so hard, the ball goes back, you can’t take the ball out of bounds to get it up, you’ve got people jumping on the court. It’s insane.”

Below is quite the sequence, as Williamson has two monster dunks in the span of several seconds.