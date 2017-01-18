Menu

VIDEO: Zion Williamson goes off for 39 points, 14 boards with Bill Self watching

Zion Williamson, who is fast becoming a legend at Spartanburg (S.C.) Day, added to the lore Tuesday in a game against crosstown rival Spartanburg Christian.

With Kansas coach Bill Self in attendance in a packed house, Williamson poured in 39 points and grabbed 14 boards in Spartanburg Day’s 69-46 victory.

smwilson75
smwilson75

He's the truth, but he's not getting better playing against competition like that. Hopefully he heads to Oak Hill or another powerhouse.

