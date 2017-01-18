VIDEO: Zion Williamson goes off for 39 points, 14 boards with Bill Self watching

Zion Williamson, who is fast becoming a legend at Spartanburg (S.C.) Day, added to the lore Tuesday in a game against crosstown rival Spartanburg Christian.

MORE: Zion Williamson’s No. 1 fan Drake sports his high school jersey

With Kansas coach Bill Self in attendance in a packed house, Williamson poured in 39 points and grabbed 14 boards in Spartanburg Day’s 69-46 victory.

Check out his highlights from Tuesday below, courtesy of Ballislife.com.