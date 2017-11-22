VIDEO: Zion Williamson puts on dunking display – including windmill – in home opener

Spartanburg (S.C.) Day senior basketball sensation Zion Williamson had to wait a week for his next game after scoring 46 points in a season-opening loss on Nov. 14.

Tuesday night, that game arrived, Spartanburg’s home opener against Columbia’s Hammond School. The home crowd was eager for a show from the YouTube sensation, the country’s No. 2-ranked senior.

RELATED: VIDEO: Zion Williamson scores 46, dominates in season opening loss | Zion Williamson is officially the ‘million-follower man’ on Instagram | South Carolina fans thought D.J. Burns was Zion Williamson

As It’s Overtime reports, Williamson was throwing down windmill dunks and the like soon after tip-off en route to 29 points and a big win. You can see the full highlights below, courtesy of It’s Overtime:

Spartanburg came out on top, 70-55. However, It’s Overtime reports that Williamson seemed to be bothered an injury toward the end of the game and was looked at by an athletic trainer. The State reports it was a right knee issue.

“I think we all don’t realize how high he jumps, and sometimes, I think he doesn’t realize it,” Spartanburg Day coach Lee Sartor told The State. “But I think he’ll be fine.”

The 6-foot-6, 272-pound Williamson has taken official visits to Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina, and has made unofficial trips to South Carolina and Clemson.

Williamson and the Griffins next host Carolina Day (Asheville, N.C.) on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Should the most electrifying player in prep hoops be good to go, a windmill dunk or two may again be in store.