VIDEO: Zion Williamson scores 31 - including exclamation-point dunk - in Adidas Gauntlet finale

If Zion Williamson is taking to a basketball court, there is a good chance he will do something worthy of a “Did you just see that?” double take.

The nation’s best small forward in the class of 2018 continued his run of leaving a lasting impression early Thursday afternoon, when he scored 31 points and pulled down nine rebounds in SC Supreme’s 72-66 win over Team Knight at the Adidas Gauntlet finale.

ZION’S BLOG: Italy trip, SLAM cover, Jay Z and more

Thanks to ItsOvertime.com, we have some nice footage of the performance from the rising senior at Spartanburg (S.C.) Day.

As you can see near the end of the video, Williamson puts an exclamation point on the win with his signature – a thunderous, one-handed slam.

It’s summertime, and this living’s easy. Unless, of course, you are somebody tasked with defending the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Williamson. That, it appears, is a thankless chore.