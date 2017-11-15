VIDEO: Zion Williamson scores 46, dominates in season opening loss

Fresh off topping the 1 million follower mark on Instagram, Zion Williamson didn’t waste any time in giving his new fans something to chirp about. In Spartanburg Day’s season opening loss to North Carolina power Christ School, Williamson scored 46 points.

The No. 2-ranked senior’s near half-century accounted for all but 18 of his team’s 62 points. He also added 15 rebounds, both an improvement over his 2016 averages of 36.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

You can see highlights of Williamson’s big opening night performance directly above.

The bad news for Williamson and his teammates? They have to wait a week before getting back in game action against local South Carolina rival Hammond. The good news? That’s another week to work out the kinks … and for Williamson to come up with another idea for a jaw-dropping dunk or block.

Don’t worry, the season’s just getting started. There’s plenty of run for Williamson to leave his mark.