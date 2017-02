Superstar Zion Williamson scored 37 points Tuesday for Spartanburg (S.C.) Day, leading the Griffins to a 105-49 win against Oakbrook Prep and the SCISA Region I-2A title.

And, of course, he had some amazing dunks.

Williamson also set a record Tuesday, notching his 27th 30-point game, breaking the mark that stood for more than 25 years. And he’s just a junior.

Check out full highlights from the game below from Ballislife.com.