Viera, Merritt Island soccer head to regional finals

Merritt Island will play at home while Melbourne will travel Friday for girls regional soccer finals.

Destiny Deluca scored a single goal in Tuesday’s Class 4A regional semifinal win over Viera. It was the third 1-0 Bulldogs win this season over the two-time defending champion Hawks. Melbourne will visit New Port Richey Mitchell next. The winner will advance to the state semifinal round.

The Mustangs also advanced with a Tuesday win, 2-0 over Titusville in Class 3A. They will host Seminole Osceola in Friday’s regional final.

Brevard was eliminated from the 2A bracket with Edgewood’s 2-1 loss to Bishop Moore.

Friday’s girls regional soccer finals

Class 4A

Melbourne at New Port Richey Mitchell, 7

Class 3A

Seminole Osceola at Merritt Island, 7

