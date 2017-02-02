Menu
Soccer

Viera, Merritt Island soccer head to regional finals

Merritt Island will play at home while Melbourne will travel Friday for girls regional soccer finals.

Savannah Getz of Merritt Island gets congratulated by teammates after her goal in Thursday's regional quarterfinal against Sebring.

Destiny Deluca scored a single goal in Tuesday’s Class 4A regional semifinal win over Viera. It was the third 1-0 Bulldogs win this season over the two-time defending champion Hawks. Melbourne will visit New Port Richey Mitchell next. The winner will advance to the state semifinal round.

The Mustangs also advanced with a Tuesday win, 2-0 over Titusville in Class 3A. They will host Seminole Osceola in Friday’s regional final.

Brevard was eliminated from the 2A bracket with Edgewood’s 2-1 loss to Bishop Moore.

Contact McCallum at 321-242-3698 or bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow facebook.com/FLtoday.brianmccallum and @Brian_McCallum on Twitter.

Friday’s girls regional soccer finals

Class 4A

Melbourne at New Port Richey Mitchell, 7

Class 3A

Seminole Osceola at Merritt Island, 7

