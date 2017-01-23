Viera, Merritt Island, Titusville on 1st-team all-state football

A couple of linebackers and a punter from Class 7A and Class 5A joined six other Brevard County football players previously named to Associated Press all-state first teams for 2016.

Viera linebacker Brandon Mays, Titusville linebacker Bobby Bruce and Merritt Island punter Mason Denaburg were each first-team selections. They were joined by 13 other area players named to 5A, 6A and 7A teams, from second team to honorable mention.

In all, 32 Brevard athletes made all-state football teams announced by the A.P. over the last week. Six Cocoa players previously were announced as first-team 4A all-staters.

Cocoa, MCC, Holy Trinity football players named all-state

Mays made the first team in Class 7A, the only local player on the list. The Hawks junior and his team advanced to the school’s second regional final in its history, in consecutive years. Viera was the 2015 runner-up in 7A.

Bruce, a Terriers senior, made the list for Class 5A, as did Denaburg.

Like Mays, Bruce finished as one of the county’s top tacklers in the 2016 regular season. Denaburg saw action at several positions for the Mustangs this year, backing up at quarterback in addition to punting, kicking and playing receiver.

In Class 7A, Mays was joined by teammate Miguel Rodriguez, who made the second team as a defensive lineman. Viera offensive lineman Jordan Romero and defensive back Will Champion received honorable mention.

Melbourne kicker Ben Baldwin was the second-team kicker.

Matt Allaire of Heritage was the only local player recognized in Class 6A. He was an honorable mention linebacker.

Eight other players were chosen among the 5A teams.

Palm Bay running back B.J. Daniels was named to the second team as a running back. His teammates, offensive lineman George Davis and utility player Dez Arthur, made the third team. Pirates defensive back Javonn Roberson earned honorable mention.

Ashton Wilson and Sean Diggs joined Denaburg in representing the Mustangs, both on the third team for 5A. Wilson made the list as a defensive lineman, while Diggs was chosen at linebacker.

Two Brevard athletes were on the honorable mention list for the class. Those were Rockledge running back Jalen Mitchell and Space Coast wide receiver Jason Browning.

Seven locals win classes at Palm Bay wrestling tournament

Seven Brevard County high school wrestlers won their weight classes on Saturday at Palm Bay’s Ships and Duals tournament, and two of them were named outstanding wrestlers for the event.

Bryce Poppell of Palm Bay was named the most outstanding middleweight after winning the 160-pound title. Two of his four wins came by pin and one by an 18-1 technical fall.

Merritt Island’s Caden Norris, the most outstanding wrestler for the upper weights, won the 220-pound title. He went 4-0 with four pins for a total time of 3:04.

Vote for this week’s Athlete of the week

Host Palm Bay placed third in the field behind Riverdale and Columbus. The Pirates had the most class champions, five. Joining Poppell were Shane Stewart, 4-0 with three pins at 132; Dylan Perrow at 138, with two pins and a tech fall; 170-pound Matt Cates, with three pins and a tech fall; and Arlen Dean, who pinned all four of his opponents at 182.

Louis Cortez of Astronaut won all four of his matches to claim the 126-pound class, including two by pin and one by a technical fall.

Corban Arana of visiting Timber Creek was the most outstanding lightweight. He won at 113.

Contact McCallum at 321-242-3698 or bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow facebook.com/FLtoday.brianmccallum and @Brian_McCallum on Twitter.