Viera's Lundy retiring from soccer coaching

Courtney Baines Lundy, who guided Viera High girls soccer to back-to-back state championships and won one as a Satellite player, has decided to retire from coaching.

She leaves the sport she’s played or coached since the age of 7.

“It’s mostly family but also my career,” she said Thursday. She has two young children and is an assistant principal at Viera. Although focusing on those areas has become her priority, she said telling her players of her decision was “very bittersweet. It’s kind of like breaking up with someone you love.”

Lundy coached the Hawks for five years, compiling an 84-15-8 record. Her Viera teams won the Class 4A championship in 2015 and ’16.

Each of those seasons, she was named the Florida Dairy Farmers 4A Coach of the Year, and Top Drawer Soccer ranked the team No. 1 in its final national winter poll last year. The Hawks had beaten USA Today Super 25 No. 1 team St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinal round.

Lundy previously coached at Eau Gallie. She had an all-America career as a UCF player. As a senior at Satellite, she played on the Class 3A state championship team that defeated previously unbeaten St. Thomas Aquinas, which had allowed just one goal all season. She also played on an under-18 state cup championship team.

McLean starts fast for UNF

Merritt Island graduate Shelton McLean has improved on his personal best and won a meet in the early part of the college track and field season.

He won the UCF Black and Gold Challenge meet on March 18 with a pole vault of 16 feet, 2 3/4 inches. he had cleared 16 feet during the indoor season. Before graduating in 2012, McLean won the Class 2A pole vault championship by clearing 14 feet.

He was the top college finisher at the UNF Spring Break Invitational on Friday with a mark of 15-11.

Cocoa fundraiser is Saturday

The eighth annual Cocoa High football fundraiser will be Saturday at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Rockledge.

The shotgun-start golf tournament will begin at 1 p.m. The cost is $75 per player, and hole sponsorships are available for $100. The cost includes range balls, a cart, greens fee, lunch and a goody bag.

Contact John Wilkinson at 321-213-1940 or Lance Jenkins at 321-302-0324.

