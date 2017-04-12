Vikings hope to follow in Cowboys' footsteps, host high school football at new practice facility

In 2016, the Dallas Cowboys opened The Star, their new Frisco practice facility, with a host of Frisco ISD football games. In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings are hoping to follow a similar model with their own brand, spanking new practice facility in Eagan, Minn.

As reported by the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, among other outlets, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center hopes to host regular season high school football games at TCO Stadium, which is the outdoor component of the practice facility. The stadium is expected to be ready in March of 2018, and will seat 6,000 on a day-to-day basis with potential for expansion to 10,000 for signature events. That could definitely include a late season or playoff high school football game.

In a unique development, the Vikings reportedly hope to televise some of these high school games on vikings.com or other outlets. For its part, the Minnesota State High School League has already acknowledged the likelihood that state quarterfinal football games could be played at the stadium, as well as the state’s entire high school lacrosse championship.

For their part, the Vikings have very high expectations for their future home.

“We want this to be the place that people, not only in the state, not only in the country, but around the world are talking about,” Vikings Chief Operating Officer Kevin Warren told the Pioneer-Press. “When they talk about Minnesota, they talk about Viking Lakes, they talk about the interaction that we have with the community, but also with high school sports.”