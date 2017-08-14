Vikings LB Anthony Barr's younger brother, Nicholas Barr-Mira, is a kicker who can hit from 52 yards

Anthony Barr was a first round NFL Draft pick and rightfully takes most of the plaudits for football expertise around the family dinner table. The operative term of that phrase is “most.” These days, that has little to do with the fact that his father is a former Notre Dame and (briefly) Eagles running back, and much more to do with his younger brother.

Nicholas Barr-Mira, Barr’s younger half-brother (they share the same mother), is the starting placekicker at Loyola High in Los Angeles. He’ll finally start for the Cubs’ varsity squad in 2017, which is a good thing for Loyola, because he has one heck of a leg.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer, Barr-Mira connected on field goal attempts from 37, 42, 47 and 52 yards during an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. He also connected on a 50-yard attempt during a junior varsity game as a sophomore.

He also won the California edition of placekicking expert Chris Sailer’s spring camp, topping a number of upperclassmen and Division I football prospects.

The Champion of the 2017 CA Spring Camp is Nicolas Barr-Mira (2019, CA). Incredibly impressive for a sophomore to win it all! #TeamSailer pic.twitter.com/KEhC08XHuU — Chris Sailer Kicking (@Chris_Sailer) March 6, 2017

You can catch some of Barr-Mira’s highlights right here:

While his technique isn’t perfect, that may only underscore just how much potential Barr-Mira has. In the highlight reel you see above he’s connecting from beyond 40 yards with a short approach. Two more seasons of development could transform Barr-Mira into a true Division I prospect.

Of course, all of that assumes Barr-Mira wants to follow his brother’s lead. According to the Times he’s also the goaltender of the school’s soccer team and could very well decide to pursue that as a collegiate sporting outlet.

If he does stick with football? It would be surprising if UCLA coach Jim Mora didn’t at least give him a serious look. The first Barr brother worked out pretty well as a Bruin, and there’s no reason to doubt that the second might as well.