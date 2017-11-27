Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell opens up about adversity, perseverance and working hard to achieve his dream

USA TODAY High School Sports caught up with past American Family Insurance ALL-USA athletes for a personal look back at their upbringing and road to their present global success – their hometown, early success/struggles, growth through high school, college, and into the pros. The video series, presented by American Family Insurance, will feature stories told by the athletes themselves, families, coaches, and teammates.

RELATED: Austin Rivers opens up about adversity, giving back and more

RELATED: Gerald McCoy opens up about his faith and how he achieved his athletic dream

Laquon Treadwell, who grew up in Chicago, began realizing his potential as a high school athlete, but he needed some convincing. But hard work propelled him into being the nation’s top prep receiver and a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team in 2012, and he moved on to star at Ole Miss.

But much of Treadwell’s greatness is off the field, and while he admits he had some struggles, he was keen to listen to his mentors, and he endeavors to return that favor to the community at large.

Treadwell discusses his childhood to reaching his dream at an emotional NFL Draft.