Vincent Askew's arrest in child sex case not a factor for youth basketball camp organizers

A youth basketball program organizer said retired player Vincent Askew’s 2008 arrest in Florida has no bearing on his ability to serve as an instructor during a holiday camp in Guam this week.

Jr. NBA Guam program organizer Elsa Ulloa said Askew has explained the incident, and she is satisfied with his answer.

In August 2008, Askew was arrested and accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in a Miami-Dade hotel room, according to a report from the Associated Press. At the time, police said Askew, then 43, told the girl he was recruiting for a prep school, the AP reported.

Miami-Dade Court records show that charges of having sexual activity with a minor were dropped, and Askew pleaded guilty to a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm. However, adjudication of guilt was withheld, and the documents note that “the defendant is not likely to engage in a criminal course of conduct and that the ends of justice and society do not require that the defendant shall presently suffer the penalty imposed by law.”

Askew was placed on probation for three years, which he completed in 2011.

“I’m not in trouble at all,” Askew said in a November text message to Ulloa. “That was something I went through in 2008 when I had my daughter and son with me. It was all a scheme on their part for money. The NBA did a thorough investigation back in 2009 and that’s why I am on the NBA2K Videos and other things with the league.”

Askew is scheduled to arrive Dec. 20, for the Jr. NBA Guam 2017 Holiday Camp, sponsored by TakeCare and FHP at the Tamuning gym.

Ulloa said Askew has been upfront about the past legal situation.

“This matter was addressed before Vincent was selected. His response to my inquiry was justified and straight forward,” Ulloa said. “If he was convicted in any crime he would not be listed under the NBA association and part of NBA2K. I will get hit up with the same question while he is here, and I know how to respond.”

Askew spent 12 years in the NBA and was well known for playing with the Seattle Super Sonics (1992-96) alongside Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp. In 1996, the Sonics advanced to the NBA Finals against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls but lost the series in six games.

Askew’s list of basketball achievements goes back to a NCAA Final Four appearance as a freshman with Memphis State University 1984-85 and drafted 39th, in the 2nd round, by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1987. The younger generation who may not remember him can find him on NBA2K wearing a Sonics uniform.

Ulloa wanted to help take youth basketball on Guam to the next level, so she connected with the NBA corporate office in New York. The Jr. NBA is the official youth participation program of the NBA.

“I shared with the Jr. NBA coordinator that the basketball culture on our island is alive and vibrant, convincing them that Guam would be a good fit for their brand,” said Ulloa. “Representing a global brand like the NBA comes with responsibility. Communicating with New York is important and happens daily. The end result was worth all the work and we are happy to welcome the Jr. NBA and Vincent Askew to Guam.”