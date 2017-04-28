Virginia commit B.J. Mack to transfer to Oak Hill Academy

B.J. Mack, a 6-8 sophomore committed to Virginia, is transferring from Charlotte (N.C.) Christian to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.,) his father told The Charlotte Observer.

Mack, who will begin taking classes at Oak Hill in the fall, was invited to a tryout two weeks ago and was offered a spot afterward.

“B.J. had dreams of trying to be the best basketball player he can be,” Brian Mack told The Observer, “and going to a prestigious school like Oak Hill gives him the best opportunity to do that.

“A very good friend of mine talked to me in these terms: if B.J. had a talent and that talent were mathematics and science and he had a chance to study at one of the best institutions in the country for that talent with some of the top instructors in the country, this would be a no-brainer.”

Oak Hill will be Mack’s third school in as many years. He was at Charlotte Catholic as a freshman and is currently finishing the school year at Charlotte Christian.