Virgina football player recovering after being shot by arrow that went through arm, chest

A football player in Virginia was shot with an arrow Sunday in Virginia Beach.

Lamonte Perry, an 18-year-old senior running back and defensive back at Virginia Beach’s Green Run High School, was shot through his arm and chest with an arrow. The injuries, however, are not life-threatening.

Green Run head football coach Justin Conyers told The Virginian-Pilot that he wasn’t sure of the extent of the wounds from the arrow, but “it didn’t hit any veins or arteries.”

Perry recently accepted a full football scholarship from Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va.

Virginia Beach police told The Virginia-Pilot Sunday the incident took place around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man was shot while driving and was taken to the hospital.

In an interview from his hospital bed with WAVY-TV, Perry said he was in his car Sunday night with his girlfriend and another friend. When his friend got out of the car to meet someone, a group of people reportedly tried to jump him. The friend ran back to the car and got in while Perry drove off.

“I’m riding around the neighborhood because we’re not going to stay there for him to get jumped, so I ride back down, the next thing I know, there’s a crossbow pointing in my car,” Perry told WAVY. Perry said he jumped in front of it. “If it would have missed me, it would have hit my girlfriend,” he said.

Police told WAVY Monday morning a preliminary investigation found the incident stemmed from that previous altercation between the victim and several other people, who have been identified. No one has been arrested in connection to this case, but charges may eventually be filed, per the police.

Conyers described Perry to The Virginia-Pilot as “a hard-working young man who does everything we ask him to do on and off the field.”

He added, “The most important thing for me was to make sure he was safe and that everything was OK.”