Virginia middle school cancels football season after racist Snapchat video emerges

A racist Snapchat video recorded by members of a Virginia middle school football team has cost them and their teammates the remainder of their season.

As reported by Virginia CBS affiliate WTVR and the Associated Press, among a number of local news outlets, members of the Short Pump Middle School football team allegedly recorded and posted a video to Snapchat which showed white members of team simulating sex acts with African American teammates with motivation that was made clear in the text that was overlaid in front of the video: “We gonna (expletive) the black outta these African-American children from Uganda.”

Henrico County Public Schools officials moved quickly to punish the teens for their actions, canceling the remainder of the 2017 football season.

Instead, team members who were not involved in the incident will continue to practice, though each practice session will also incorporate, “discussions that focus on reporting responsibilities, accountability, ethics, sexual harassment, and racial tolerance,” according to a letter sent to families by Henrico school officials.

“(The actions in the video were) appalling, disturbing, and inexcusable,” Short Pump principal Thomas McAuley wrote in a letter addressing the issues. “We will include staff, parent, administrator and student representatives in this dialogue. Our hope is to use this very unfortunate event as a meaningful learning opportunity for students.”