Virginia Tech adds four-star in-state athlete TyJuan Garbutt

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has reeled in another in-state star in four-star athlete TyJuan Garbutt.

Garbutt from Riverbend (Fredericksburg, Va.) committed to the Hokies in February but reopened his recruitment in July. An official visit last weekend sealed the deal and he publicly announced his re-commitment Friday on Twitter. He chose Virginia Tech over Pitt.

He used the tagline, “I’m staying Home” before providing more depth about his decision.

Garbutt’s commitment continues a flurry in the final week and a half before National Signing Day, beginning with safety Devon Hunter. Former Rutgers commit athlete Bryce Watts, four-star linebacker Dylan Rivers, who flipped from Penn State; and defensive end Robert Porcher IV, son of the former NFL player, followed.

With Garbutt in the fold, the next major target is massive offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

“I committed again for the same reason I committed a little less than a year ago,” Garbutt told Fredericksburg.com. “Coach Fuente, [Defensive coordinator Bud Foster], they’re rebuilding. Virginia Tech was once a national power and I think they’re getting back to that level.”

According to the site, he had 78 tackles, nine sacks and six forced fumbles this season. He also had 545 receiving yards and 228 rushing yards with 10 total touchdowns as a receiver.