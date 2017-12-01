Virginia Tech commit Oscar Shadley celebrates Army Bowl selection

Golden Gate (Naples, Fla.) long snapper Oscar Shadley received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Shadley, an Virginia Tech commit, is the top long snapper in the country, according to 247Sports.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.