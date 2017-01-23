Virginia Tech steals Dylan Rivers, major four-star LB commit, from Penn State

Beyond proud of my brother and Partner in crime @dylan_rivers HOKIES TOGETHER 🦃🔥 pic.twitter.com/g6fpYFxEid — John Borst (@Borstyman) January 22, 2017

Tis the season for last minute flip-flopping and recruit indecision, and Virginia Tech is getting in on the action, with Hokies coach Justin Fuente stealing one of Penn State’s longest-tenured recruits in the Class of 2017.

On Sunday, four-star Sherando (Va.) linebacker Dylan Rivers committed to Virginia Tech, officially ending a recruitment to Penn State which had lasted a full 15 months. Rivers made his choice on Twitter, in a move that strengthens the renewed bonds between Virginia Tech and the top talent in the state.

As an all-conference senior selection, Rivers had 102 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss for Sherando last year. For Rivers, the choice may have come down to his decision to refuse passing up on basketball. As previously noted, Rivers and his school choice may have come down with a case of wanting something closer to home and more familiar. That he remained loyal to Penn State for as long as he did is remarkable in and of itself, though perhaps it’s his departure that is most surprising, given his prior visit schedule: He has visited Happy Valley four times since he starred at Penn State’s camp during the 2016 summer, while he made just one trip to Blacksburg to check out Virginia Tech.

Clearly, the Hokies made a dramatic impression. Quickly.