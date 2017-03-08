Viva la Millbrook: Blazers top North Salem to advance in states

A la bio, a la bao, a la bim bom ba,

Humberto, Humberto, rah rah rah

That Spanish chant — well, a version of it — is commonly belted out during Mexican soccer games in celebration of success in big moments.

The SUNY New Paltz gymnasium was treated to, well, sabor de México. That cheer rang out from the Millbrook side with Humberto Cabrera’s name substituted in place of his family’s native land. And with reason.

Cabrera scored 12 of his game-high 28 points to lead the Millbrook boys basketball team over North Salem High School, 59-54, in a Class C regional final.

“It basically means ‘hooray,’ and it’s something you yell to support a player,” said Cabrera’s cousin, Kimberly Baeza-Jimenez, who was joined by several family members including his sister, Lupita Cabrera. “We’re extremely proud of him and the team, so we gave them a little traditional cheer.”

In whatever language, Millbrook is celebrating.

The Blazers, enjoying a resurgent season, advance to face Section 11 champion Stony Brook in a regional final on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Suffolk CC-Selden on Long Island.

“It’s amazing and we want to keep this going,” said Cabrera, a junior. “We’re having a lot of fun with this and that’s motivation to push harder. We made some huge plays at the end.”

Himself included. The guard drained a three-pointer to give Millbrook the lead, 47-46, with 3:53 remaining. Shane Sinon hit two threes to help stave off North Salem, and Drew Jackson’s offensive rebound of a missed free throw with three seconds left – preceding Colby Whalen’s free throws – sealed the win.

“Coming into this, coach (Bill Kyle) predicted it would be a five-point game and he was right,” Jackson said. “It was gonna come down to which team made the crucial plays at the end. That was us.”

It has been them all season. Millbrook crushed Tri-Valley by 35 points last week to win its first Section 9 championship since 2009. Cabrera erupted for 31 points in that contest.

But this game, Kyle said, “was a good test of our will. And we came through it. We refuse to lose.”

Sinon, a transfer from Franklin D. Roosevelt, has been instrumental in the turnaround. In him, the Blazers have a reliable secondary scorer and his perimeter shooting helps space the floor. The junior scored 12 points, including three three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Patrick Kyle added nine points and Whalen scored six.

The game was close throughout – the score was tied at 26 at halftime – but Millbrook outscored the Tigers, 23-15, in the fourth. Cabrera’s driving layup, going the length of the court and weaving through the defense, gave the Blazers a 52-48 lead with 49 seconds left.

“We got as ‘Berto goes,” Bill Kyle said. “He’s incredible. You could see that fire in his eyes. He wasn’t gonna come off this floor as a loser.”

Miles D’Alessandro scored 17 points for North Salem (17-7). John Martabano added 13 points and Chris Alterio, one of the focal points of the Blazers’ defense, was helped to eight points.

Jackson, reserved afterward, said the team would celebrate its victory by simply, “getting back and preparing for our next opponent.”

Cabrera’s family seemed a little more festive, though. As did the rest of the Millbrook crowd, who shouted several cheers during the rollicking fourth quarter.

“’Berto brings the best fans!” Bill Kyle said. “I have no idea what they’re saying, but it’s all good.”

