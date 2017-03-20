Vote for Athlete of the Week

It’s time to vote for the high school athlete of the week. Included in this week’s vote are baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field.

Voting stays open until noon on Thursday.

Here are the nominees:

Kaitlyn Jensen, Viera track and field

Jensen won the triple jump on Friday at the MCC Spring Classic with a leap of 42 feet, 1 1/2 inches and the discus with a throw of 127 feet, 5 inches.

Jordan Kaplan, Viera baseball

Kaplan pitched the second no-hitter in Viera history on Friday in a 5-0 win over Sebastian River. He struck out 12. In a Wednesday 12-0 win over Palm Bay, he went 2-for-3, doubled and drove in three runs.

Chelsea Smith, Edgewood lacrosse

Smith scored seven goals on Thursday for Edgewood girls lacrosse. The Indians defeated Eau Gallie, 14-3.

Ashley Stephensen, Rockledge softball

Stephenson struck out 15 and allowed just two hits in a 5-1 win over Merritt Island. She also had a couple of hits at the plate, including a double. She is 5-0 on the mound.

Nick Wilson, Merritt Island lacrosse

Wilson scored seven goals on Wednesday in a 19-2 win over Rockledge. On Monday, he scored two in a 12-9 defeat of Dr. Phillips.

Coaches and athletic directors are invited to nominate athletes weekly based on their accomplishments for the previous Monday through Saturday.