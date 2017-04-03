Vote for Athlete of the Week

It’s time to vote for the athlete of the week. Included in this week’s ballot are baseball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field.

Voting stays open until noon on Thursday.

Here are the nominees:

Gabe Diaz, Viera tennis

Diaz won both No. 1 singles and doubles matches last week. He improved to 13-0 for the season in singles. He won his singles match against Olympia 8-2 and teamed with Nico Fuchs for an 8-6 doubles win. He won his singles (6-0, 6-1) and doubles matches over Rockledge, again teaming with Fuchs.

Josh Ford, Melbourne baseball

Ford drove in the winning run for the Bulldogs’ 4-3 win over Viera on Wednesday. In a 10-4 Friday win over Heritage, Ford went 2-for-2 with a double. He also walked and was hit by a pitch.

Noah Mumme, Satellite track & field

Mumme, the 2016 state champion for Class 2A in the pole vault, improved on the Brevard season best on Friday at the Cape Coast Conference South Qualifier. He cleared 15 feet, 5 3/4 inches to win the event.

Josh Ordonez, Merritt Island lacrosse

Ordonez made nine saves Wednesday in a 6-0 win over Melbourne. In a 17-1 Monday win over Father Lopez, he had two saves. The Mustangs improved to 15-3.

Terriana Smith, Rockledge track & field

Smith improved the Brevard season bests in the 100 meters (12.05 seconds) and the long jump (18 feet, 1/2 inch) at the weekend Florida Relays. On Tuesday, she won the 100 meters at the Cape Coast Conference North Qualifier with a time of 12.18 seconds.

Steven Williams, Merritt Island Christian baseball

Williams pitched a complete game, striking out 10 on Friday in a 13-3 win over Geneva Christian to improve to 3-0. On Tuesday, Williams went 2-for-3, doubled and drove in four runs in a 9-2 win over the Brevard Heat.

