Vote for Athlete of the Week

(If the poll doesn’t appear above this text, hit refresh.)

It’s time to vote for the high school athlete of the week. Included in this week’s vote are basketball, soccer and wrestling. Vote at floridatoday.com/sports. Voting stays open until noon on Thursday.

Here are the nominees:

Nick Alves, Melbourne Central Catholic boys basketball

Alves scored 21 points in a 67-57 Wednesday win over Palm Bay. That included a made 3-pointer. The next night, he scored 23 and went 3-for-4 from the line in a 72-61 win over Viera.

Desharia Graham, Melbourne girls basketball

Graham scored in double figures in three wins. She had 19 in a 59-50 win over Heritage on Thursday, 12 points in a 61-42 win at Astronaut on Friday and 18 in a 51-24 win over Palm Bay on Monday.

Kolin Marsh, Satellite wrestling

Marsh went 6-0 on Friday and Saturday in a Clearwater Central Catholic tournament. He won the 126-pound weight class in the 12-team meet. His win in the final came over a transfer who was a 2016 state qualifier in Ohio.

Julia Martin, Merritt Island girls soccer

Martin played a big role in Merritt Island’s 8-0 Class 3A regional quarterfinal win over Sebring on Thursday. She assisted on four goals as the Mustangs advanced in the postseason.

Abe Murphy, West Shore boys soccer

Murphy scored in both Wildcats district tournament victories as they won District 8-2A. On Wednesday, he scored in the 8-0 win over Cocoa Beach. In Friday’s 2-0 final win over MCC, he scored and assisted on the second goal.