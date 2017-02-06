Vote for Athlete of the Week

(If the poll doesn’t appear above this text, hit refresh.)

It’s time to vote for the high school athlete of the week. Included in this week’s vote are basketball, soccer and wrestling. Vote at floridatoday.com/sports. Voting stays open until noon on Thursday.

Here are the nominees:

Ben Baldwin, Melbourne boys soccer

Baldwin scored a goal in each of Melbourne’s regional playoff wins last week. In Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat of Lake Minneola, he also assisted on a goal. In Saturday’s 5-0 win over Clermont East Ridge, he contributed two assists.

Jason Browning, Space Coast boys basketball

Browning scored 27 points in the 54-50 Vipers win over Eau Gallie on Wednesday. He hit one 3-pointer and went 10-of-12 at the line. For the season, he’s averaged 18 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Dee Lampkin, Heritage girls basketball

Lampkin scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots in a District 13-7A semifinal win over South Fork on Wednesday. In Friday’s final, she contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Keli Lindquist, Merritt Island girls soccer

In Friday’s 5-0 Class 3A regional final win over Seminole Osceola, Lindquist scored two goals and assisted on a third. The win propelled the Mustangs to the state semifinal round, which will be played this Friday.

