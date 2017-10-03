Vote for final two roster spots for 2018 Under Armour All-America Game

The final two roster spots for the Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by fan vote again this year, American Family Insurance and Intersport have announced.
The #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote will match up 32 players in a bracket-style contest over the next several weeks. Four players were chosen from each of eight geographic regions by the selection panel.
The voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session per matchup.
Voting begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.
The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 4, 2018 in Orlando.
The 32 eligible players are listed below:
Nana Asiedu
Tre Turner
Coleton Beck
Dyami Brown
Dante Stills
Thomas Booker
Luke Schoonmaker
Amad Anderson
Amari Burney
Malcolm Lamar
Camron Davis
Fabian Franklin
Terell Smith
Dakereon Joyner
Chris Curry
Divaad Wilson
Alex Reigelsperger
Aeneas Hawkins
Boyd Dietzen
Jesse Luketa
Markese Stepp
Brian Asamoah
Tyrone Sampson Jr.
Michael Dowell
Marquis Spiker
Kyler Gordon
Solomon Enis
Michael Wilson
Tevailance Hunt
Xavier Benson
Rafiti Ghirmai
Ben Wilson