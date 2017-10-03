Vote for final two roster spots for 2018 Under Armour All-America Game

The final two roster spots for the Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by fan vote again this year, American Family Insurance and Intersport have announced.

The #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote will match up 32 players in a bracket-style contest over the next several weeks. Four players were chosen from each of eight geographic regions by the selection panel.

The voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session per matchup.

Voting begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 4, 2018 in Orlando.

The 32 eligible players are listed below:

Nana Asiedu

Tre Turner

Coleton Beck

Dyami Brown

Dante Stills

Thomas Booker

Luke Schoonmaker

Amad Anderson

Amari Burney

Malcolm Lamar

Camron Davis

Fabian Franklin

Terell Smith

Dakereon Joyner

Chris Curry

Divaad Wilson

Alex Reigelsperger

Aeneas Hawkins

Boyd Dietzen

Jesse Luketa

Markese Stepp

Brian Asamoah

Tyrone Sampson Jr.

Michael Dowell

Marquis Spiker

Kyler Gordon

Solomon Enis

Michael Wilson

Tevailance Hunt

Xavier Benson

Rafiti Ghirmai

Ben Wilson