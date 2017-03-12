Vote for Green Bay area’s best school spirit

Last year, De Pere took the title. Who will earn bragging rights this time?

The second Green Bay Press-Gazette School Spirit Tournament begins on Tuesday.

The School Spirit Tournament will feature all 37 high schools in our readership area. The event starts Tuesday with four play-in games. Schools are seeded 1 through 16. In the inaugural event, seeds were based solely on school enrollment. This time, it’s based on how well the school did last year.

VOTE: Support your school in our Twitter polls

RESULTS: Check our bracket for the latest winners

Voting will take place on Twitter through Twitter polls posted by the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s sports Twitter feed, @GreenBaySports. Voting for each matchup lasts 24 hours, with the winner advancing to the next round.

The tournament concludes with championship voting March 30.

The school with the most spirit will earn a school spirit award from the Green Bay Press-Gazette. De Pere edged out Green Bay Preble in the finals that featured more than 1,200 votes, with West De Pere and Pulaski also advancing to the Final Four. This year, those are the top four seeded teams.

Good luck to all area schools. Let the madness begin!

Adam Thompson/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

PRESS-GAZETTE SCHOOL SPIRIT BRACKET

Opening Round Games

Tuesday

Play-in games

Crivitz vs. Gillett

Gibraltar vs. Sevastopol

Algoma vs. Niagara

Menominee Indian vs. Oneida Nation vs. St. Thomas

First Round

Wednesday

(2) West De Pere vs. Algoma/Niagara winner

(7) Green Bay West vs. (10) NEW Lutheran

(3) Notre Dame vs. (14) Oconto

(6) Green Bay Southwest vs. (11) Marinette

Thursday

(1) Green Bay Preble vs. (16) Gibraltar/Sevastopol winner

(8) Lena vs. (9) Oconto Falls

(5) Peshtigo vs. (12) Denmark

(4) Shawano vs. (13) Bonduel

Friday

(2) Pulaski vs. Menominee Indian/Oneida Nation/STAA winner

(7) Ashwaubenon vs. (10) Wausaukee

(3) Bay Port vs. (14) Kewaunee

(6) Seymour vs. (11) Green Bay East

Monday

(1) De Pere vs. Crivitz/Gillett winner

(8) Coleman vs. (9) Suring

(4) Luxemburg-Casco vs. (13) Southern Door

(5) Wrightstown vs. (12) Sturgeon Bay