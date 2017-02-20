Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Feb. 13-18

Here are the latest Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week candidates.

Voting to determine the latest athlete of the week winner is open until noon Wednesday. The winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

Refresh browser if poll doesn’t immediately appear.

ALISIA SMITH, WAVERLY GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Penn State-bound senior averaged 22.0 points to help the Warriors to CAAC Red victories over Owosso and Mason. Smith had 27 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Owosso and had 17 points in an overtime win over Mason on Friday. She has been the top scorer this season for the Warriors.

DANIEL SMITH, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL WRESTLING: The sophomore helped the Eagles win a Division 4 regional team title and also captured an individual regional championship last week. Smith won a regional title at 171 pounds Saturday and was one of two Eagle wrestlers to take first in their weight class during Saturday’s individual regional tournament.

EMILY SPITZLEY, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA GIRLS BASKETBALL: The junior helped the Class C state-ranked Pirates to wins over Portland and Laingsburg by averaging 15.5 points. Spitzley had 13 points to help P-W to a win over Portland on Tuesday. She followed with a game-high 18 points while helping the Pirates top Laingsburg in a matchup of Class C top-10 teams. Spitzley has been the leading scorer for P-W this season.

JOE WRIGHT, WAVERLY/LANSING CATHOLIC SWIMMING: The senior helped Waverly/Lansing Catholic stay perfect in the CAAC Red with a win over Eaton Rapids on Tuesday. He won the 200 yard freestyle in 1:58.63, the 100 yard butterfly in 58.81 and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:39.82) in Waverly/Lansing Catholic’s 95-88 victory.

Know of a worthy LSJ athlete of the week? Send nominations to bcalloway@lsj.com by Sunday evening.