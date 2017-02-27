Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Feb. 20-25

Here are the Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week candidates from the final full week of Februrary.

Voting to determine the latest athlete of the week winner is open until noon Wednesday. The winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

MADDY BURDICK, CHARLOTTE GIRLS BOWLING: The junior helped the Orioles capture a Division 2 regional title on Saturday at Continental Lanes in Kalamazoo. Burdick finished fourth overall in the singles competition with a total of 1,143 to lead three Charlotte bowlers that finished in the top 10. She helped the Orioles finish with a team total of 3,790.

JARON FAULDS, HOLT BOYS BASKETBALL: The Columbia-bound senior post had a big week and averaged 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds to help the Rams to a pair of victories. Faulds just missed a triple-double and finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in a win Tuesday over Jackson. He followed with 18 points and 14 rebounds against Grand Ledge on Friday.

GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL: The senior helped the Pilgrims close the regular season with a victory by scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a win over Genesee Christian on Tuesday. She has been the top scorer and rebounder for the Pilgrims and also ranks among the area’s leaders in both categories.

DJ PUTNAM, CAPITOL AREA PATRIOTS HOCKEY: The senior helped the Patriots complete the regular season with a win on Saturday. He has been one of the team’s key players this season and had a pair of goals in a weekend victory over the Kalamazoo Eagles.

