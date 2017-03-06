Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Feb. 27-March 4

Here is a look at the latest Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week candidates.

Voting determine the last athlete of the week winner is open until noon Wednesday. The winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

Refresh browser if poll doesn’t immediately appear.

JANELLE HALL, GRAND LEDGE GYMNASTICS: The senior has been one of the key performers for the Comets this season and helped them qualify for the state finals with a runner-up finish behind Brighton at Saturday’s regional. Hall tied for sixth on the all-around at the regional. She ranks among the area’s top scoring gymnasts.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON GIRLS BASKETBALL: The senior center helped the Bulldogs to their first district title in 17 years last week. Kissman averaged 19.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.0 blocks while helping Mason to wins over Holt and Okemos. She made the winning basket as time expired in the victory over Okemos in the district final.

HUNTER LEVERING, EATON RAPIDS BOWLING: The junior capped a strong showing in the state tournament by helping the Greyhounds finish as the runner-up in Division 2 in the team competition of the state tournament. Levering helped the Greyhounds, who finished eighth after qualifying, get past top seed Flint Kearsley and No. 4 seed Byron Center before falling to Lowell in the final. Levering had a team-best score of 196 in the final.

LUCAS MCFARLAND, DEWITT WRESTLING: The senior captured an individual state title in the 160 pound weight class in Division 2 on Saturday at the Palace of Auburn Hills. He defeated Flint Kearsley’s Dylan Terrance, 6-5, in the title match. McFarland finished the season 54-2 and played a part in the first regional title in school history for the Panthers.

Know of a worthy LSJ athlete of the week? Send nominations to bcalloway@lsj.com by Sunday evening each week.

View Poll

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.