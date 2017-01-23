Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Jan. 16-21

Here is a look at the latest Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week candidates.

KOLIN LEYRER, HOLT WRESTLING: The senior won an individual title in the 160-pound weight class while helping the Rams when their own invitational on Saturday. Holt finished with 407 points – 4.5 ahead of runner-up Bedford. Leyrer is currently the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class in the latest Division 1 rankings compiled by michigangrappler.com.

JADEN SUTTON, WAVERLY BOYS BASKETBALL: The senior guard capped his week with a 45-point performance while leading the Warriors to a CAAC Red win over Haslett on Friday. Sutton averaged 27.5 points for Waverly, which fell to Williamston in its other game last week.

JESSI TAYLOR, STOCKBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL: The senior guard has Stockbridge in the running for its first winning since 2010-11. Taylor averaged 16 points while helping the GLAC-leading Panthers (9-3) to league wins over Leslie and Maple Valley. She had 18 points in a win over Leslie and scored 14 in a victory over Maple Valley.

SOPHIE WILSEY, LAINGSBURG GIRLS BASKETBALL: Averaged 14.0 points while helping the Wolfpack post CMAC wins over Saranac and Dansville. Wilsey had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Saranac on Thursday and added nine points in a victory over the Aggies.

