Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Jan. 23-28

RYAN ARMBRUSTMACHER, DEWITT BOYS SWIMMING: The senior has been one of the key swimmers for the Panthers and played a pivotal role in a 96-90 CAAC Blue victory over Jackson last week. Armbrustmacher picked up individual wins in the 50 freestyle (22.59 seconds) and 100 freestyle (49.22 seconds) and was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.

JAIDA HAMPTON, EAST LANSING GIRLS BASKETBALL: The junior had a big week, averaging 22.0 points while helping the Class A No. 6-ranked Trojans to three wins. She scored 26 points to help East Lansing beat St. Johns on Tuesday. Hampton had 23 points Friday in a win over Jackson and 17 points and eight rebounds in a victory Saturday over Muskegon.

TEONA FELDPAUSCH, OLIVET GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Eagles remained in first place in the GLAC behind the senior guard, who averaged 22.5 points in a pair of victories. Feldpausch had 13 points in a win over Parchment on Tuesday. She had 32 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three assists in a key GLAC victory Friday over Lakewood.

CHUCK PLAEHN, LANSING CATHOLIC BOYS BASKETBALL: The senior is the top scorer for the Cougars this season and played a key role in an upset win over Class B No. 10-ranked Williamston on Friday. Plaehn had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Lansing Catholic’s 76-72 win over the CAAC White-leading Hornets.

