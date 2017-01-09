Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Jan. 2-7

Here are the latest Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week candidates.

BRETT BEAUNE, MASON BOYS BASKETBALL: The senior helped the Bulldogs end a four-game losing streak by leading the way in wins over Fowlervlle and Owosso. He had 18 points and seven rebounds in a win over Fowlerville and followed with 13 points and seven boards in a victory over Owosso.

ALEXANDER EDDY, OKEMOS BOYS SWIMMING: The sophomore contributed to the Chiefs’ 116-70 victory over East Lansing. Eddy won the 50-yard freestyle (23.58 seconds), the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.19) and was part of the winning 200 yard medley relay team for Okemos.

NAUTIQA GARCIA, EASTERN GIRLS BASKETBALL: The junior helped the Quakers end a long losing streak by scoring 22 points in a victory over Everett on Friday. She averaged 14.0 points for Eastern in its games last week.

KAYLEA STONE, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: The sophomore averaged 17.5 points last week while helping the Eagles to victories over Lansing Catholic and Coleman. Stone drained four 3s while scoring 16 points in a win against Lansing Catholic on Tuesday. She had 21 points, which included making four 3s, in the Eagles’ victory over Coleman on Friday.

