Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Jan. 30-Feb. 4

The winter sports seasons are heating up with the wrestling postseason now here and the basketball seasons quickly winding down.

Here is a look at the latest Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week candidates.

Voting is open until noon Wednesday and the winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

BRET FEDEWA, ST. JOHNS WRESTLING: The senior helped the Redwings capture a ninth consecutive CAAC Red title. He was the individual champion at 160 pounds during Saturday’s CAAC Red meet hosted by Waverly. Fedewa, who picked up his 150th win recently, is ranked No. 1 in the 152 pound weight class in Michigan Grappler’s latest Division 2 individual rankings.

CALEB HODGSON, DANSVILLE BOYS BASKETBALL: The sophomore helped the Aggies to three wins last week, which helped them move into second place in the CMAC. He started the week with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win over Leslie. Hodgson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks against Fowler on Wednesday and a team-high 14 points in a victory over Laingsburg.

ELIE SMITH, FOWLERVILLE GIRLS BASKETBALL: The sophomore had a pair of double-doubles and averaged 14.0 points and 12.0 rebounds to help the Gladiators to victories over Stockbridge and Portland. Smith had 16 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in a win over Stockbridge. She followed with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a CAAC White win over Portland.

MADDIE WATTERS, WILLIAMSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL: The junior averaged 30.0 points while helping the Hornets extend their win streak to 10 and clinch the outright CAAC White title. Watters had 38 points in a victory over East Lansing in what was a matchup of state-ranked teams. She followed with 22 points and five assists in a CAAC White win over Ionia.

Know of a worthy LSJ high school athlete of the week? Send nominations to bcalloway@lsj.com by Sunday evening.