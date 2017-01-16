Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Jan. 9-14

The following Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week candidates were among the top performers in mid-Michigan last week.

Voting is open until noon Wednesday and the winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

(Refresh browser if poll immediately doesn’t appear.)

JD GREATHOUSE, MASON WRESTLING: The senior has had a strong season for the Bulldogs and contributed to an upset win over Division 2 No. 2-ranked DeWitt. Greathouse posted a win over a ranked opponent from DeWitt in his 140-pound weight class match during Mason’s 33-31 win. That victory was part of a 6-0 week for Greathouse, who is 24-1 this winter. He had three pins and two wins by major decision during his perfect week. Greathouse also picked up his 100th career win earlier this month.

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING BOYS BASKETBALL: The junior forward averaged 24.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 blocks while helping the Trojans post wins over Grand Ledge and Holt to remain unbeaten. Johns had 15 points, seven blocks and six rebounds in a win over Grand Ledge on Tuesday. He followed with 33 points – 26 in the second half – and 11 rebounds and six blocks while helping East Lansing rally from a 16-point deficit in a victory over Holt.

AFTON LAFRANCE, GRAND LEDGE GYMNASTICS: The senior helped the Comets place third as a team at the Haslett Williamston Bath Invitational over the weekend. LaFrance was first on the bars with a score of 9.0000 and third on the beam (8.7500) and the all-around (34.9500).

KATELYN RICHMOND, LAKEWOOD GIRLS BASKETBALL: Helped the Vikings remain tied atop the GLAC by averaging 16.0 points in wins over Lansing Christian and Leslie. She scored 19 points in a victory over Lansing Christian and followed with 13 points in Friday’s win over Leslie.

Know of a worthy athlete of the week? Send nominations to bcalloway@lsj.com by Sunday evening.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.