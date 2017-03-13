Vote for LSJ athlete of week: March 6-11

The winter sports season is in its final stages and the following Lansing State Journal athlete of the week candidates were among the standouts from last week’s action.

Voting is open until noon Wednesday to determine the latest athlete of the week. The winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

AR’TAVIOUS KING, HOLT BOYS BASKETBALL: King averaged 15 points to help the Rams capture a Class A district title last week. He had 19 points in an opening-round win over Jackson and scored 18 to help Holt get past Parma Western in the semifinal. He scored eight points in the title win over Mason.

COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON BOYS BASKETBALL: The junior guard helped the Hornets repeat as Class B district champs last week by averaging 23.0 points in three wins. Kleiver had a team-high 16 points in a win over Eastern, followed with 18 points in a semifinal victory over Sexton and scored 35 to help the Hornets beat Haslett in the final.

CAYDEN PETRAK, ST. JOHNS SWIMMING AND DIVING: The sophomore capped his season with a runner-up finish in the 1-meter diving at the Division 3 state championship meet at Holland over the weekend. He had a score of 454.90 and was less than two points behind state champion Grant Williams of East Grand Rapids.

HANNAH SPITZLEY, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA GIRLS BASKETBALL: The freshman helped the Pirates capture a Class C regional title last week. She had a team-high 12 points in a regional final victory over Springport. Spitzley also scored six while helping P-W to a 34-31 win over Grand Rapids Covenant in the semifinal.

Know of a worthy LSJ athlete of the week? Send nominations to bcalloway@lsj.com by Sunday night each week.