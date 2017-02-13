Vote for LSJ high school athlete of week: Feb. 6-11

The latest Lansing State Journal athlete of the week candidates were among some of the standout performers in the Lansing area from last week’s high school sports action

IMANIA BAKER, HASLETT GIRLS BASKETBALL: The freshman had a pair of big games while helping the Vikings to a pair of wins. Baker had 21 points in a road victory over Holt on Tuesday. She followed with 21 points and 10 rebounds in an overtime victory over St. Johns on Friday. Baker’s play has the Vikings a game out of first in the CAAC Red.

CALEB FISH, EATON RAPIDS WRESTLING: The freshman has had a strong debut season of varsity wrestling for the Greyhounds and added to it with an individual Division 2 district title on Saturday. Fish, who is ranked No. 7 in his weight class by Michigan Grappler, took first at 135 pounds during the district at DeWitt. He also helped Eaton Rapids win a team district title and contributed with a pair of victories.

JACKIE JARVIS, FOWLERVILLE GIRLS BASKETBALL: The sophomore guard had a big week while helping the Gladiators to a pair of wins, which included an upset of Class B No. 9-ranked Bay City John Glenn. She had 23 points in the win over John Glenn and followed with 23 points, five steals and three assists in a road league victory over Ionia.

CAMERON VAN TIGHEM, DEWITT/ST. JOHNS HOCKEY: The sophomore is credited by one of his coaches for being a key reason why DSJ is showing signs of a resurgence. He has excelled on both ends of the ice and had three goals and four assists last week. That included a two-goal showing in a victory over Pinckney.

