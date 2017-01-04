Vote for LSJ team of month: December

The first full month of the winter sports season is in the books.

Several teams had strong starts to their seasons in December and are in the running to be the latest Lansing State Journal team of the month. Here are the candidates for December.

Voting is open until 3 p.m. Friday and the winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ. Refresh browser if poll doesn’t immediately appear.

DEWITT GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Panthers, who have just three players back from last year’s league championship team, remained unbeaten on the season with a strong December. DeWitt went 6-0 in December with key wins over CAAC Blue contenders East Lansing and Grand Ledge and also CAAC Red victories over Mason and St. Johns.

GRAND LEDGE / FOWLERVILLE HOCKEY: Grand Ledge/Fowlerville is close to matching its CAAC win total from last season after a 4-2 showing in the month of December. GLF had 32 goals in December while posting league victories over DeWitt/St. Johns, Holt and the Eastside Stars and also knocked off Pinckney.

HASLETT BOYS SWIMMING: The Vikings got their season started by going 3-0 in meets, which included a league victory over Grand Ledge. Haslett also finished in the middle of the team standings at the season-opening Waverly Relays.

ST. JOHNS BOYS BASKETBALL: The Redwings are two wins away from matching last year’s win total and are tied for the CAAC Red lead with Haslett after a successful December. St. Johns posted key CAAC Red victories over DeWitt and Waverly during its 4-1 month.

View Poll

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway