Vote for LSJ team of month: February

BATH GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Bees went 9-1 in February while wrapping up the outright CMAC title. Bath posted a key win over Laingsburg to gain an advantage in the league race and then won the remaining contests. The lone loss during the month for the Bees came at the hands of Class B state-ranked Ypsilanti Arbor Prep. This year marked the second straight CMAC title for Bath.

CHARLOTTE COMPETITIVE CHEER: The Orioles qualified for their first trip to the MHSAA finals as part of a strong season that included a CAAC White title. This year’s league championship was the sixth straight for Charlotte, which finished sixth at the state meet.

DEWITT WRESTLING: The Panthers made their deepest state tournament run in school history by advancing to the Division 2 state quarterfinals where they were edged by No. 2 seed Warren Woods Tower. DeWitt avenged a regular season loss to Mason with a 48-17 victory to capture its first regional crown in program history

GRAND LEDGE GYMNASTICS: The Comets capped their competitions in February by winning the CAAC championship meet. Grand Ledge finished 1.5 points ahead of Fowlerville/Byron while wrapping up their 10th straight league title.

OKEMOS BOYS SWIMMING: The Chiefs put the finishing touches on a 10th straight CAAC championship by winning the Blue meet. Okemos finished 61 points ahead of St. Johns while winning the CAAC Blue championship meet. The Chiefs also completed the league dual meet season with a 7-0 record.

