Vote for LSJ team of month: January

League titles were won, an undefeated season was continued and big victories were picked up by the Lansing State Journal team of the month nominees for January.

Here is a look at the teams from the Lansing area in the running for the award. The winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Eagles went 8-0 during January and picked up a pair of big wins to cap the month. Carson City-Crystal posted wins over TVC West-leading Ithaca and knocked off Class D No. 2-ranked Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart as part of their perfect month.

EATON RAPIDS WRESTLING: The Greyhounds have been ranked as a team in Division 2 by Michigan Grappler and rolled to a league championship. Eaton Rapids dominated in wins over Portland, Williamston, Charlotte and Ionia.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA BOYS BASKETBALL: The Pirates had a strong month, going 6-0 while taking control of the CMAC race. Other than a two-point win over Dansville, Class C No. 2-ranked P-W won each of its games by 15 points while remaining undefeated on the season.

OKEMOS HOCKEY: The Chiefs have put themselves right in the thick of things in the CAAC and posted five league victories in January. The key one for Okemos was a 3-1 victory over the Patriots in early January.

WILLIAMSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Hornets went 6-0 in January while clinching a share of the CAAC White title. Williamston, which is ranked No. 3 in Class B, capped the month with a convincing win over Class A state-ranked East Lansing.