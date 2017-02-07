Menu
Vote for LSJ team of month: January

Vote for Livingston Daily's Athlete of the Week at livingstondaily.com/sports or via smartphone/mobile device.

League titles were won, an undefeated season was continued and big victories were picked up by the Lansing State Journal team of the month nominees for January.

Here is a look at the teams from the Lansing area in the running for the award. The winner will be featured in the print edition of the LSJ.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Refresh browser if poll doesn’t immediately appear.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Eagles went 8-0 during January and picked up a pair of big wins to cap the month. Carson City-Crystal posted wins over TVC West-leading Ithaca and knocked off Class D No. 2-ranked Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart as part of their perfect month.

EATON RAPIDS WRESTLING: The Greyhounds have been ranked as a team in Division 2 by Michigan Grappler and rolled to a league championship. Eaton Rapids dominated in wins over Portland, Williamston, Charlotte and Ionia.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA BOYS BASKETBALL: The Pirates had a strong month, going 6-0 while taking control of the CMAC race. Other than a two-point win over Dansville, Class C No. 2-ranked P-W won each of its games by 15 points while remaining undefeated on the season.

OKEMOS HOCKEY: The Chiefs have put themselves right in the thick of things in the CAAC and posted five league victories in January. The key one for Okemos was a 3-1 victory over the Patriots in early January.

WILLIAMSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Hornets went 6-0 in January while clinching a share of the CAAC White title. Williamston, which is ranked No. 3 in Class B, capped the month with a convincing win over Class A state-ranked East Lansing.

