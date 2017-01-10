Vote for the LSJ high school video of week: Jan. 2-7

Fowlerville basketball’s Jackie Jarvis put the finishing touches on a clutch stretch with a go-ahead basket against Mason. East Lansing’s Deandre Robinson gave up a potential layup for a two-handed dunk from teammate Brandon Johns. Dansville’s Hayden Voss dazzled with a behind-the-head pass, while Waverly’s Tevin Ali went soaring for a fastbreak dunk.

These are four of the standout plays from last week’s slate of high school sports, and you get to decide which one should be crowned as the LSJ’s high school video of the week.

Watch and vote below for the video you feel is most deserving of the weekly award. A story on the play will be posted on LSJ.com later in the week.

Videos can be best submitted weekly until 5 p.m. Sunday using the Twitter hashtag #LSJVOW or emailed to James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Each week we’ll select the best videos and post them online for public voting.

Videos can be of any high school event: A great play from any sport, a pep rally, a matching band performance, someone being honored or a team choreographed dance at practice. If you find it interesting, we want to see it.

This summer, we’ll chose 10 of the best videos from the entire school year and ask you to vote on the video of the year. The winner will be recognized at the Lansing State Journal Greater Lansing Sports Awards banquet.

(Note: The poll to vote is at the bottom.)

JACKIE JARVIS, FOWLERVILLE: The sophomore scored the go-ahead basket for the Gladiators in last week’s 45-43 victory over Mason. (If you can’t view the video, click here.)

DEANDRE ROBINSON AND BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING: Robinson passed the ball off the glass to Johns for a two-handed dunk in the Trojans’ win against Sexton last Friday. (If you can’t view the video, click here.)

HAYDEN VOSS, DANSVILLE: Voss threw it behind his head for a two-point assist in the Aggies’ victory over Bath last Tuesday.

TEVIN ALI, WAVERLY: After stealing the ball on the defensive end, the Warriros’ Ali went flying for a two-handed slam in last Friday’s win over DeWitt.



Vote for the LSJ high school video of the week: Jan. 2-7