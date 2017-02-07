Vote for the LSJ high school video of week: Jan. 30-Feb. 4

Dewitt basketball’s Isaac Hungerford hit a game-winning 3 to lift his team to a victory as time expired. Dansville’s Caleb Hodgson threw a behind-the-back pass to Carter Frantz for a basket, plus the foul. St. Johns wrestler Bret Fedewa reached a milestone in his wrestling career.

These were some of the standout moments from last week’s slate of high school sports action, and only one can be voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

Watch and vote below for the video you feel is most deserving of the weekly award. A story on the play will be posted on LSJ.com later in the week.

Videos can be best submitted weekly until 5 p.m. Sunday using the Twitter hashtag #LSJVOW or emailed to James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Each week we’ll select the best videos and post them online for public voting.

Videos can be of any high school event: A great play from any sport, a pep rally, a matching band performance, someone being honored or a team choreographed dance at practice. If you find it interesting, we want to see it.

This summer, we’ll chose 10 of the best videos from the entire school year and ask you to vote on the video of the year. The winner will be recognized at the Lansing State Journal Greater Lansing Sports Awards banquet.

ISAAC HUNGERFORD, DEWITT: The junior varsity guard hit a 3 as time expired to lift the Panthers past St. Johns.

CALEB HODGSON, DANSVILLE: The Aggies’ big man threw a behind-the-back pass to Carter Frantz for a bucket against Leslie.

BRET FEDEWA, ST. JOHNS: The senior grabbed his 150th career win at the CAAC Red tournament.



