Vote for the LSJ video of week: Feb. 20-25

Michigan State’s Eron Harris wasn’t the only senior in East Lansing to hobble onto the hardwood and kiss halfcourt this past weekend.

Two days prior, East Lansing High School senior guard Caleb Hoekstra, who broke his foot and had surgery earlier this season, laced up his sneakers one more time for the Trojans in last Friday’s victory over Okemos on senior night. He gingerly walked through the starting lineup announcement, caught the opening tip, traveled, and proceeded to kiss the East Lansing logo at halfcourt before coming off the floor.

Fowlerville’s Caden Collins was fouled as he hit a game-tying bucket, plus the free throw, to lift the Gladiators past Charlotte last Tuesday. Collins’ bucket ended a four-game losing streak for Fowlerville.

Both moments were standouts from last week’s slate of high school sports action, but only one can be voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

Watch and vote below for the video you feel is most deserving of the weekly award. A story on the play will be posted on LSJ.com later in the week.

CADEN COLLINS, FOWLERVILLE: The junior hit a game-tying layup and go-ahead free throw in last week’s game against Charlotte. (If you can’t see the video, click here.)